Funding Reaches $19.2M As Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Presale Moves Toward Full Allocation

Presale Momentum Strengthens as Allocation Tightens

The project's presale, which began at $0.01 in Phase 1, has advanced through structured price stages to its current level of $0.035 in Phase 6. This represents a 250% gain from the earliest stage. With Phase 6 now over 95% filled, the presale is nearing its automatic transition to Phase 7, where the MUTM price will rise by 20% to $0.04.

From the 4 billion total MUTM supply, 1.82 billion tokens were allocated to the presale. Already more than 800 million tokens have been purchased, representing a significant portion of the available allocation. The project also reports more than 18,400 holders, marking consistent global participation throughout 2025.

The narrowing availability at the current price has increased attention toward the remaining allocation window, particularly as the project continues to release updates about its protocol development.

How Mutuum Finance Works: P2C and P2P Lending Models

Mutuum Finance is developing a decentralized lending protocol using two interconnected systems designed to support different user strategies and asset types.

Peer-to-Contract (P2C): Traditional DeFi Lending Simplified

In the P2C model, users deposit assets into shared liquidity pools. When a user supplies ETH, USDT, or other supported assets, the protocol issues mtTokens, which function as interest-bearing receipts.

For example, if a user deposits 20 ETH, they receive 20 mtETH. As borrowers use liquidity and repay interest, the mtETH gradually becomes redeemable for more than the original 20 ETH. This means users earn yield automatically without any additional steps.

Peer-to-Peer (P2P): Flexible Lending for Unique Assets

Alongside the pooled model, Mutuum Finance offers a P2P environment where users can create isolated lending agreements for tokens not suited for traditional liquidity pools. This is useful for assets such as DOGE, SHIB, or other volatile tokens.

A trader, for instance, could borrow SHIB in a direct agreement and open a short position without affecting the main lending markets. At the same time, lenders using P2P can set terms tailored to specific risk profiles.

Together, these models allow Mutuum Finance to serve a wider range of digital assets while limiting systemic risk.





Borrowing Without Selling

One of the protocol's major use cases is enabling users to unlock liquidity without selling their assets.

For example, a user holding $5,000 of ETH who does not want to sell it can use Mutuum Finance as follows:



Deposit the ETH and receive mtTokens that accrue yield.



Borrow USDT against the ETH collateral.

Use the borrowed USDT for trading or real-world spending.



If ETH increases in value, the user maintains the upside exposure while still having access to liquidity. If they repay the loan, they retrieve their full ETH position.

This is one of the mechanisms long used in DeFi lending platforms, now being implemented with Mutuum Finance's upgraded logic and expanded asset flexibility.

Roadmap: Phase 2 Development Continues

Mutuum Finance is now progressing through Phase 2 of its roadmap, following the full completion of Phase 1. This stage includes continued refinement of the lending and borrowing smart contracts, enhancements to liquidation logic, improvements to oracle integrations, and ongoing development of both the front-end interface and back-end infrastructure. The team is also preparing the analytics framework that will support broader testing once the protocol enters its next development phase. These efforts are laying the technical foundation for the V1 testnet expected in Q4 2025, which will mark the first public demonstration of the platform's core lending functionality.

The team also confirmed that Halborn Security is reviewing the finalized lending and borrowing contracts as part of a multi-layered audit process. Once the audit advances into later stages, Mutuum Finance will announce the finalized testnet launch window.

Growing Momentum as Phase 6 Nears Completion

The combination of technical progress and financial traction has contributed to a surge of interest around the project. With over 95% of Phase 6 already allocated, the remaining supply at $0.035 continues to shrink. The upcoming 20% price increase has led many observers to monitor the closing stage closely as the project prepares for its next phase.

As development advances and the V1 launch approaches, Mutuum Finance is emerging as one of the notable early-stage DeFi projects navigating the transition from concept to functional protocol.

