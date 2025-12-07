403
Indonesia Flood Death Toll Soars To 916, Hundreds Still Missing
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The death toll from devastating floods and landslides across three Indonesian provinces on Sumatra Island has risen to 916, with 274 people still reported missing, authorities said's National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) confirmed that the casualties resulted from severe weather linked to recent cyclones that struck Aceh, North Sumatra, and West Sumatra provinces recorded the highest number of fatalities, with 345 deaths and 174 people missing. North Sumatra reported 312 deaths and 133 missing, while West Sumatra accounted for 226 fatalities and 213 missing officials have urged the central government in Jakarta to declare a national state of emergency to unlock additional funding and resources for rescue, recovery, and humanitarian relief operations groups have attributed the worsening floods to large-scale deforestation caused by mining and logging activities, saying the loss of forest cover has degraded soil stability and heightened the risk of landslides and flash floods response, Indonesian authorities have launched investigations into several companies suspected of illegal deforestation in the affected areas. The Ministry of Environment said it has temporarily suspended the operations of the companies under investigation and ordered comprehensive environmental audits ministry added that aerial surveys revealed extensive land clearing in Batang Toru, which may have exacerbated the flooding rains battered large areas of Sumatra last week, causing rivers to overflow, triggering landslides, and submerging entire communities.Indonesia Flood
