UDST Marks Qatar National Day By Unveiling 'Success Story' Book

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) celebrated Qatar National Day with a vibrant on-campus event that brought together students, faculty members and staff to honour the Nation's rich heritage and values.

Held as part of the official Qatar National Day celebrations at the University, the event took place in the presence of H E Dr. Ibrahim bin Saleh Al-Naimi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, Dr. Mohammed Yousef Al-Mulla, Vice-Chair of the Board of Trustees, and Managing Director and CEO of Qatar Petrochemical Company (QAPCO) and Dr. Abdulatif Al Khal, Deputy Chief Medical Officer and Director of Medical Education at Hamad Medical Corporation and

As part of the celebration, UDST“Success Story” Book was officially launched.

This commemorative publication traces the history of UDST, from the leadership's visionary decision to establish Qatar's first applied university to the remarkable achievements the institution celebrates today.

The book also highlights inspirational stories and university milestones from students, alumni and faculty members, showcasing academic excellence, innovation projects, community engagement initiatives and professional achievements, and reflecting the University's role in shaping highly skilled graduates who support Qatar's development. Complementing the book, a curated exhibition brought the“Success Story” theme to life, offering visitors an immersive journey through UDST's institutional milestones and achievements.

Reflecting on the importance of the occasion, Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST, said:“Qatar National Day is a moment to celebrate how far our country has come and to renew our commitment to the values of unity, resilience and progress. In it, we reaffirm our promise to the values of unity, resilience, and progress under our wise leadership, led by His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of the State of Qatar may God protect and bless him.”

He added:“We are proud to launch UDST Success Story and to feature an opening word from Her Excellency Lolwah bint Rashid AlKhater, Minister of Education and Higher Education in this book, and we are equally honored by the way she describes UDST. We wish to extend our appreciation to the Ministry led by Her Excellency for their continued support.

Through the launch of this publication, we aim to document a story that will endure for generations to come.