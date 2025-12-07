Sheikh Delawar, EU Official Discuss Expansion Of Humanitarian Aid

KABUL (Pajhwok): The director of the Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS) has discussed expanding humanitarian assistance and strengthening cooperation with the European Union's Director-General for Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid.

The discussions focused on increasing humanitarian support and enhancing bilateral collaboration.

During the meeting, Delawar briefed the EU delegation on ARCS medical services, assistance provided to returning refugees, and support for orphaned and vulnerable families through its care centers.

He called on the EU to step up support for returnees and affected individuals as winter approaches, assuring the delegation that the Afghan Red Crescent is fully prepared to provide all necessary facilities.

The ARCS added that Papaconstantinou described the organisation's humanitarian activities as vital in light of the population's needs and assured that the EU would continue its cooperation in delivering assistance to vulnerable communities.

