Pakistan, Iran Deport Over 3,000 Afghans In A Day

KABUL (Pajhwok): More than 3,000 Afghan refugees were forcibly deported from neighboring Pakistan and Iran in a single day, an official said on Sunday.

Hamdullah Fitrat, deputy spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), posted a report from the High Commission for Addressing Migrants' Issues on his X account indicating that 581 families - a total of 3,134 individuals - returned to Afghanistan on Saturday.

According to the report, the returnees entered the country through the Islam Qala crossing in Herat, Pul-i-Abresham in Nimroz, Spin Boldak in Kandahar, Bahramcha in Helmand, and the Torkham crossing in Nangarhar.

Fitrat added that 660 returning families (3,218 individuals) were transported to their respective home areas, while 572 families received humanitarian assistance. Telecommunication companies also distributed 511 SIM cards to the returnees.

He further noted that on Friday, an additional 2,965 Afghan refugees were forcibly deported from Iran and Pakistan.

