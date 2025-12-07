Cinnamon Life At City Of Dreams Earns SLTDA Five-Star Status

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Cinnamon Life at City of Dreams has secured a major milestone in Sri Lanka's hospitality sector after receiving the prestigious Five-Star Certification from the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA). The recognition places the landmark development among the country's elite luxury destinations and highlights its growing prominence within the region's tourism landscape.

The award marks a significant endorsement for South Asia's largest fully integrated resort, developed by John Keells Holdings PLC as part of a record USD 1.2 billion investment, the largest private development project undertaken in Sri Lanka. The complex has played a key role in redefining Colombo as a hub for high-end leisure, international events, entertainment, and business travel.

A key attraction of Cinnamon Life is its expansive events and conventions portfolio, which spans more than 160,000 square feet. The property features five purpose-built ballrooms equipped with state-of-the-art technology, complemented by three outdoor venues offering views across the ocean and Colombo's skyline. These facilities have positioned the resort as a preferred venue for global conferences, corporate gatherings, and large-scale celebrations.

Commenting on the achievement, Sanjiv Hulugalle, CEO and General Manager of Cinnamon Life at City of Dreams, said the certification reflects the resort's dedication to delivering elevated service and guest-focused innovation. He noted that Cinnamon Life aims to set new regional benchmarks in luxury, leisure, and MICE tourism while strengthening Sri Lanka's profile on the international stage.

The resort's Five-Star ranking reinforces its status as a premier luxury destination. Housing two upscale hotels, signature dining concepts, immersive entertainment spaces, and an extensive retail and lifestyle precinct, Cinnamon Life offers a diverse range of experiences within a single iconic development.

The certification was formally presented at Cinnamon Life in the presence of senior leaders from the SLTDA, management representatives, members of the hospitality industry, and media personnel. The ceremony marked not only the resort's achievement but also a significant moment in the advancement of Sri Lanka's high-end tourism offerings.