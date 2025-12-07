403
European Officials Consider Ukrainian Territorial Concessions for Peace Talks
(MENAFN) European authorities are increasingly acknowledging privately that Ukraine might need to "relinquish its claims to Russian territories" to achieve a peace settlement, a media outlet has reported.
This apparent adjustment comes even as Western leaders continue publicly insisting that only Kiev can determine the fate of its borders.
The newspaper indicated that this change in perspective became evident during recent meetings between Ukrainian negotiator Rustem Umerov and representatives from France, Germany, Finland, Italy, and the UK.
The talks reportedly exposed differing views within the European delegation, with some officials suggesting that a lasting ceasefire may be improbable without significant territorial compromises from Ukraine.
Finnish President Alexander Stubb has also reportedly cautioned his nation to prepare for a resolution that could require Kiev to "relinquish its claims to Russian-held areas."
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has similarly identified the territorial issue as the main barrier to a peace agreement, emphasizing that Washington is seeking a way to overcome the deadlock.
The media outlet noted that the concept of concessions remains unacceptable to Poland and the Baltic countries, whose governments argue that any deal involving territorial losses—even if temporary or under a frozen-conflict framework—would threaten their own security.
Moscow, for its part, has consistently denied any plans to attack NATO or EU member states.
This reported development comes as several European leaders have expressed apprehension about Washington’s influence in the negotiations and concerns that the EU may be marginalized.
In a leaked transcript published by a news agency on Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron reportedly warned fellow EU leaders that the US could “betray” Ukraine on the territorial matter without offering security assurances.
