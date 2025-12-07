403
Women’s Triathlon World Cup Debuts in Dubai Today
(MENAFN- Dubaisc) Dubai hosts today (Sunday) the inaugural edition of the Wom’n’s Triathlon World –up – Dubai 2025, the’world’s first triathlon event dedicated exclusively to women. The race begins at 7:15 a.m. on Sunday, 7 December 2025. It is organized by the Dubai Sports Council under the Sheikha Hind Sports Initiative, aligned with the Dubai Sports Plan 2033, and held under the supervision of the World Triathlon Federation in cooperation with the UAE Triathlon Federation. The competitions take place across Dubai Islands.
Early Start
The event opens with the Super Sprint race for beginners and age-group individual athletes at 7:15 a.m. followed by t’e teams’ start at 7:18 a.m. The distance includes 400 meters of swimming, 10 kilometers of cycling, and 2.5 kilometers of running. The Sprint race for amateurs and age-group individual athletes starts at 8:30 a.m. followed by’the teams’ start at 8:33 a.m. over a 750-meter swim, 20-kilometer bike, and 5-kilometer run.
The Elite Women’s Race begins at 12:00 p.m. featuring Olympic and world champions competing over a 750-meter swim, 20-kilometer bike, and 5-kilometer run. The awards ceremony is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.
International Participation
The field features several prominent international athletes. Among them is Gwen Jorgensen, the American Rio Olympic champion. Also competing are Indones’a’s Valentina Riasova, winner of the Mixed Relay Triathlon World Cup in Miyazaki. Spain is represented by Noelia Juan and Alejandra íeguí. The lineup includes world champion Hana Maksimava, the 2025 Aquathlon World Champion in Pontevedra. Strong national teams are participating from the UAE, the United Kingdom, the Philippines, Australia, South Africa, the United States, Russia, Jordan, and the Netherlands. Athletes from across Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and the Americas are also taking part.
Final Preparations Completed
The organizing committee has finalized all preparations to host elite Olympic and world champions in the professional category, in addition to competitors from all other categories and nationalities, from inside and outside the UAE, aged 18 and above.
Global Broadcast
Dubai Sports channels will broadcast the event live on air and through the official World Triathlon digital platforms. The International Olympic Committee will also broadcast the Elite ’omen’s Race on its global channel followed by millions of viewers across all continents. This extensive coverage enhance’ Dubai’s reputation as a leading international sports destination. Dedicated spectator stands have been set up on Dubai Islands to allow fans to follow the competition closely.
National Support and Strategic Partnerships
The event is supported by major national institutions. DP World serves as the official sponsor. Dubai Sports is the official broadcaster. The event is organized in collaboration with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai Police, and Al Jalila Foundation. Dubai Holding hosts the event across Dubai Islands.
