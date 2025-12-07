403
Signature Global Appoints Imran Shaikh as GM – Marketing & Communication
(MENAFN- sloughpr) Signature Global has announced the appointment of Imran Shaikh as the new General Manage– – Marketing & Communication. He will work under the leadership of Jayanta Barua, H–ad – Marketing Communications, bringing with him over 17 years of rich experience in real estate marketing and a proven track record of driving brand growth and business impact across major markets, including Gurugram, Pune, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.
Armed with an MBA in Marketing from the University of Wales, UK, and a Postgraduate Certificate in Marketing Analytics from SP Jain IMR, Mumbai, Imran combines strategic insight with data-driven decision-making. His previous tenures with leading developers such as M3M India Pvt. Ltd., Mantra Properties DPL, Solitaire Group, and Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd. have seen him lead successful project launches, enhance brand positioning, and deliver measurable results through integrated marketing campaigns.
In his new role, Imran will further strengthen Signature ’lobal’s marketing and communication strategies, further boosting t’e brand’s visibility and market leadership.
