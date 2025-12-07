403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ayla Red Sea Half Marathon 2025: A Remarkable Sporting Event Bringing Together Professionals and Amateurs While Promoting Tourism and Community Health
(MENAFN- Yahoo) Amman, Jordan (December 2025) – Amid an atmosphere of enthusiasm and a wide participation of sports lovers of all ages, Run Jordan concluded the Ayla Red Sea Half Marathon 2025 in partnership with the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority, with 2,000 male and female runners taking part across all age groups. This flagship sporting event highlights Jordan as a leading destination for sports and tourism and reflects the Kingdom’s commitment to promoting a healthy lifestyle, volunteering, and community engagement.
The event featured three main races:
• Half Marathon (21 km)
• 10 km Race
• Children’s Race
The races started from different points across the Ayla Oasis project. The Half Marathon kicked off from the project road in front of the Hyatt Regency Hotel, while the 10 km and Kids Races started from Al-Faruq Street before the golf gate of the Ayla Oasis project.
The official results were announced during the awards ceremony held at Thawra Square, attended by H.E. Shadi Al-Majali, Chief Commissioner of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority; Mr. Sahhel Dudin, CEO of Ayla Oasis; H.E. Governor Ayman Al-Awaisheh; Senator Sharhabeel Madi; Eng. Fawzi Massad, Secretary-General of the Association; Ms. Lina El-Kurd, General Manager of Run Jordan; and members of the Jordan Athletics Federation.
Ms. Lina El-Kurd said:"We are proud of the success achieved by the Ayla Red Sea Half Marathon 2025 in terms of organization and participation. The race continues each year to fulfill its mission of promoting sports as a way of life for all, boosting tourism in the Kingdom, and strengthening the culture of volunteerism within the community."
Main Race Results with Times
Half Marathon Overall – Men (21 KM)
1st Place: Ahmad Sammour — 1:05:53
2nd Place: Abdulaziz Al-San’ali — 1:07:17
3rd Place: Huthaifa Al-Akkawi — 1:08:45
Half Marathon Overall – Women (21 KM)
1st Place: Hanoia Hasaballah — 1:20:42
2nd Place: Heba Hammoud — 1:24:45
3rd Place: Nahida Al-Bawat — 1:26:52
Half Marathon – Wheelchair (Men, 21 KM*)
1st Place: Bilal Abu Mansi — 1:42:08
2nd Place: Ali Sawalmeh — 1:48:24
3rd Place: Tayseer Al-Khateeb — 1:57:37
Half Marathon – Total Visual Impairment (Men, 21 KM*)
(Times from the 12 KM visually impaired race)
1st Place: Suhail Nashash — 1:39:32
2nd Place: Moath Mousa — 2:16:49
Half Marathon – Partial Visual Impairment (Men, 21 KM)
1st Place: Mohammad Ramadan — 1:45:30
2nd Place: Mohammad Mohammad — 2:01:21
10 KM Race Results
10 KM Overall – Men
1st Place: Shareef Sares — 30:22
2nd Place: Awwad Al-Sharafat — 31:23
3rd Place: Salah Ibrahim — 31:23
10 KM Overall – Women
1st Place: Sabreyya Maradat — 39:14
2nd Place: Amal Sabah — 40:05
3rd Place: Leen Abujbara — 40:48
10 KM – Wheelchair (Men)
1st Place: Abd Al-Rahman Makhlouf — 41:31
2nd Place: Hamzeh Abu Baker — 45:43
3rd Place: Ahmad Arafat — 48:45
10 KM – Visually Impaired (Men)
1st Place: Abdelraouf Al-Khatib — 36:32
2nd Place: Qais Al-Awadi — 1:01:46
10 KM – Visually Impaired (Women)
1st Place: Nour Musleh — 1:14:38
2nd Place: Dima Alahmad — 1:45:33
Relay Race Results (21 KM)
Men’s Teams
1st Place: Military Sports Union — 1:06:13
2nd Place: Public Security Directorate – Men — 1:07:06
3rd Place: Military Sports Union (third result) — 1:13:22
Women’s Teams
1st Place: Public Security Directorate – Women — 1:56:47
Mixed Teams
1st Place: Team Vy — 1:27:06
2nd Place: Greater Amman Municipality — 1:39:12
3rd Place: Public Security Directorate – Mixed — 1:51:18
Children’s Race Results
Age Group 6–9 Years
Boys
1st Place: Ali Badarneh — 00:18:00
2nd Place: Mazen Marashdeh — 00:18:27
3rd Place: Abdelqader Al-Nashash — 00:19:25
Girls
1st Place: Karmen Al-Rawashdeh — 00:22:36
2nd Place: Taleen Qatawneh — 00:23:11
3rd Place: Nour Seyyam — 00:25:12
Age Group 10–14 Years
Boys
1st Place: Abdalraheem Gnaam — 00:14:30
2nd Place: Mohammad Al-Sleti — 00:14:53
3rd Place: Othman Amjad — 00:16:08
Girls
1st Place: Sadeel Qasem — 00:22:00
2nd Place: Eliana Al-Nashash — 00:21:57
3rd Place: Mariam Al-Zghoul — 00:22:34
Age Group Awards – Half Marathon (21 KM)
Age Group 40–49
Men – 1st Place: Mohammad Al-Abadi — 1:22:23
Women – 1st Place: Alaa Baydoun — 1:42:09
Age Group 50–59
Men – 1st Place: Motasem Al-Mahameed — 1:21:43
Women – 1st Place: Nazek Bdour — 3:07:31
Age Group 60–69
Men – 1st Place: Tareq Haddadin — 1:45:51
Ms. Lina El-Kurd concluded by expressing the Association’s deep appreciation to its partners from national companies and institutions for their continued support, noting that this collaboration has been a key factor in the race’s success and its continuation as a distinguished sporting event on both the national and regional levels.
The event featured three main races:
• Half Marathon (21 km)
• 10 km Race
• Children’s Race
The races started from different points across the Ayla Oasis project. The Half Marathon kicked off from the project road in front of the Hyatt Regency Hotel, while the 10 km and Kids Races started from Al-Faruq Street before the golf gate of the Ayla Oasis project.
The official results were announced during the awards ceremony held at Thawra Square, attended by H.E. Shadi Al-Majali, Chief Commissioner of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority; Mr. Sahhel Dudin, CEO of Ayla Oasis; H.E. Governor Ayman Al-Awaisheh; Senator Sharhabeel Madi; Eng. Fawzi Massad, Secretary-General of the Association; Ms. Lina El-Kurd, General Manager of Run Jordan; and members of the Jordan Athletics Federation.
Ms. Lina El-Kurd said:"We are proud of the success achieved by the Ayla Red Sea Half Marathon 2025 in terms of organization and participation. The race continues each year to fulfill its mission of promoting sports as a way of life for all, boosting tourism in the Kingdom, and strengthening the culture of volunteerism within the community."
Main Race Results with Times
Half Marathon Overall – Men (21 KM)
1st Place: Ahmad Sammour — 1:05:53
2nd Place: Abdulaziz Al-San’ali — 1:07:17
3rd Place: Huthaifa Al-Akkawi — 1:08:45
Half Marathon Overall – Women (21 KM)
1st Place: Hanoia Hasaballah — 1:20:42
2nd Place: Heba Hammoud — 1:24:45
3rd Place: Nahida Al-Bawat — 1:26:52
Half Marathon – Wheelchair (Men, 21 KM*)
1st Place: Bilal Abu Mansi — 1:42:08
2nd Place: Ali Sawalmeh — 1:48:24
3rd Place: Tayseer Al-Khateeb — 1:57:37
Half Marathon – Total Visual Impairment (Men, 21 KM*)
(Times from the 12 KM visually impaired race)
1st Place: Suhail Nashash — 1:39:32
2nd Place: Moath Mousa — 2:16:49
Half Marathon – Partial Visual Impairment (Men, 21 KM)
1st Place: Mohammad Ramadan — 1:45:30
2nd Place: Mohammad Mohammad — 2:01:21
10 KM Race Results
10 KM Overall – Men
1st Place: Shareef Sares — 30:22
2nd Place: Awwad Al-Sharafat — 31:23
3rd Place: Salah Ibrahim — 31:23
10 KM Overall – Women
1st Place: Sabreyya Maradat — 39:14
2nd Place: Amal Sabah — 40:05
3rd Place: Leen Abujbara — 40:48
10 KM – Wheelchair (Men)
1st Place: Abd Al-Rahman Makhlouf — 41:31
2nd Place: Hamzeh Abu Baker — 45:43
3rd Place: Ahmad Arafat — 48:45
10 KM – Visually Impaired (Men)
1st Place: Abdelraouf Al-Khatib — 36:32
2nd Place: Qais Al-Awadi — 1:01:46
10 KM – Visually Impaired (Women)
1st Place: Nour Musleh — 1:14:38
2nd Place: Dima Alahmad — 1:45:33
Relay Race Results (21 KM)
Men’s Teams
1st Place: Military Sports Union — 1:06:13
2nd Place: Public Security Directorate – Men — 1:07:06
3rd Place: Military Sports Union (third result) — 1:13:22
Women’s Teams
1st Place: Public Security Directorate – Women — 1:56:47
Mixed Teams
1st Place: Team Vy — 1:27:06
2nd Place: Greater Amman Municipality — 1:39:12
3rd Place: Public Security Directorate – Mixed — 1:51:18
Children’s Race Results
Age Group 6–9 Years
Boys
1st Place: Ali Badarneh — 00:18:00
2nd Place: Mazen Marashdeh — 00:18:27
3rd Place: Abdelqader Al-Nashash — 00:19:25
Girls
1st Place: Karmen Al-Rawashdeh — 00:22:36
2nd Place: Taleen Qatawneh — 00:23:11
3rd Place: Nour Seyyam — 00:25:12
Age Group 10–14 Years
Boys
1st Place: Abdalraheem Gnaam — 00:14:30
2nd Place: Mohammad Al-Sleti — 00:14:53
3rd Place: Othman Amjad — 00:16:08
Girls
1st Place: Sadeel Qasem — 00:22:00
2nd Place: Eliana Al-Nashash — 00:21:57
3rd Place: Mariam Al-Zghoul — 00:22:34
Age Group Awards – Half Marathon (21 KM)
Age Group 40–49
Men – 1st Place: Mohammad Al-Abadi — 1:22:23
Women – 1st Place: Alaa Baydoun — 1:42:09
Age Group 50–59
Men – 1st Place: Motasem Al-Mahameed — 1:21:43
Women – 1st Place: Nazek Bdour — 3:07:31
Age Group 60–69
Men – 1st Place: Tareq Haddadin — 1:45:51
Ms. Lina El-Kurd concluded by expressing the Association’s deep appreciation to its partners from national companies and institutions for their continued support, noting that this collaboration has been a key factor in the race’s success and its continuation as a distinguished sporting event on both the national and regional levels.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment