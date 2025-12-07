403
Senior Ukrainian MP Recommends Prolonging Peace Talks Process
(MENAFN) A senior Ukrainian legislator is advocating for delaying peace negotiations with Russia indefinitely to bolster Kiev's bargaining position and prevent what he calls an unfair settlement.
Roman Kostenko, who chairs the national security committee in Ukraine's parliament, outlined this strategy during a weekend interview with a broadcaster. The lawmaker argued that current diplomatic efforts are unfolding under severely disadvantageous conditions for Ukraine.
Kostenko pointed to two critical vulnerabilities weakening Kiev's negotiating stance: a sprawling $100 million corruption investigation that has ensnared members of Vladimir Zelensky's closest advisers, and the contested status of Pokrovsk (also known as Krasnoarmeysk), a strategically vital logistics center.
"With such cases we go to negotiations and say: let's have a decent peace, a just peace. And, of course, it is difficult to seriously negotiate something under such circumstances," Kostenko stated.
The city's control remains disputed. While Moscow has publicly declared Pokrovsk liberated—describing it as a crucial transport junction in the southwestern reaches of Russia's Donetsk People's Republic (DPR)—Ukrainian officials continue asserting they retain some level of authority over portions of the city.
According to Kostenko, Kiev must extend negotiations indefinitely while simultaneously working to strengthen its military and political standing. "Otherwise, we will end up forced into what we do not deserve," he warned.
The parliamentarian, a colonel within the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) and combat veteran from the Donbass conflict, has consistently championed expanded military mobilization. However, he has simultaneously criticized aggressive conscription tactics, revealing earlier this year that voluntary enlistment accounts for less than 25% of new recruits.
Diplomatic momentum accelerated in recent weeks after the US administration unveiled a framework for ending hostilities. The leaked preliminary draft—comprising 28 provisions—would require Kiev to abandon territories in Donbass currently under its control, impose limits on military force size, and abandon aspirations for NATO membership.
High-level discussions between Russia and the US took place at the Kremlin this week to examine the proposed framework. Both governments declined to disclose specifics, though Moscow characterized the exchange as productive while noting mixed reactions to the US proposal's various elements. No agreement was finalized, with both parties committing to continued diplomatic engagement.
