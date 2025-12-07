403
Israel attacks Palestinian journalists—PJS
(MENAFN) Israeli forces and illegal settlers carried out 57 documented violations and assaults against journalists in the occupied West Bank and Gaza during November, according to a report released Saturday by the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate (PJS).
The syndicate described the incidents as reflecting "continued systematic escalation aimed at preventing media crews from carrying out their professional duties." A monthly report from its Committee on Press Freedoms noted that the violations displayed "dangerous patterns directly targeting journalistic work and endangering journalists' lives."
Two journalists in Tulkarem and Gaza were reportedly injured by live ammunition and plastic bullets while covering events in the field. The report highlighted that illegal Israeli settlers were responsible for severe assaults across various West Bank areas, carrying out 22 attacks that included preventing coverage, chasing journalists, beating them with sticks, throwing stones, and brandishing weapons.
Other documented incidents included 16 cases of detention and obstruction of journalistic work, six cases of direct physical assault, four instances of equipment confiscation and forced deletion of materials, and two cases in which weapons were pointed at journalists. Additionally, the report recorded two incidents of vehicle destruction or confiscation, one journalist’s arrest, a home raid, and one case of a journalist being summoned to court.
Mohammed al-Lahham, head of the PJS Press Freedoms Committee, said the data "reflect a clear policy aimed at silencing Palestinian journalists," calling for greater international pressure on Israel to halt daily attacks and ensure protections for media personnel.
Since October 2023, more than 70,000 people, mostly women and children, have reportedly been killed in Gaza, with nearly 171,000 injured in a two-year conflict that paused under a ceasefire agreement on October 10. In the occupied territories, at least 1,088 Palestinians have been killed and 10,700 others injured in attacks by Israeli forces and settlers since October 2023, with over 20,500 arrests also recorded.
