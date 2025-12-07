403
Orban Slams EU Over Corruption
(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has criticized the EU for maintaining “the moral high ground” while “drowning” in corruption, alleging that both Brussels and Kiev protect each other from corruption scandals.
In an interview with a media outlet on Friday, Orban strongly attacked the EU leadership, referencing the latest corruption controversy that emerged earlier this week.
The European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) has formally charged three prominent figures, including former EU foreign policy chief and Commission vice president Federica Mogherini, with fraud, corruption, conflicts of interest, and breaches of professional secrecy.
Orban compared this situation to a series of graft scandals in Ukraine, notably a $100 million kickback scheme involving President Vladimir Zelensky’s close associates. Despite these allegations, Brussels is reportedly planning to secure €135 billion ($156 billion) to support Kiev in the coming year.
According to Orban, the EU has failed to respond adequately to corruption in Ukraine, accusing its leaders of concealing the issue.
He elaborated on X, sharing a passage from his interview: “The EU is drowning in corruption. Commissioners face serious charges, the Commission and the Parliament are engulfed in scandal, yet Brussels still claims the moral high ground. Corruption in Ukraine should be called out by the EU, but once again it’s the same old story: Brussels and Kiev shielding each other instead of confronting the truth.”
Orban’s comments followed earlier statements by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, who charged the EU with being hesitant to expose corruption in Ukraine “because Brussels is also riddled with a similar corruption network.”
