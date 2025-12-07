Odisha Attracts Rs 7 Lakh Crore In Investments, Becomes Top Choice

Odisha has emerged as the first choice for investors, with the state government approving projects worth over Rs 7 lakh crore since June, Odisha Minister Sampad Chandra Swain said. Speaking at the curtain raiser of the flagship industry event on Sunday, Swain said the state's growing investment climate is a result of strong government initiatives and improved infrastructure.

Investment Milestone: Rs 7 Lakh Crore Approved

"From June 24th to today, we've approved investments worth more than Rs 7 lakh crore, which will create 4.5 lakh employment opportunities... Odisha is the first choice for investors," the minister told ANI on the sidelines of the 25th CII 'Enterprise Odisha' event in Bhubaneswar.

'Enterprise Odisha' Marks 25th Edition

The event, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), marks its 25th edition and will be hosted in Rourkela from January 16th to 28th. At the Bhubaneswar event, the logo and the official promotional video of 'Enterprise Odisha' were launched.

"A logo unveiling took place here today, and a video was also published to promote it. It's the CII's 25th edition, and both the CII and the Odisha government are working tirelessly to move it forward," he said, reflecting the state's commitment to industrial growth and sustainable development.

State's Pro-Growth Initiatives and Invitation to Invest

He emphasised that Odisha's investor-friendly policies, abundant natural resources, and expanding infrastructure are key reasons behind the rising investor confidence.

"Considering Odisha's opportunities, its infrastructure, and the Odisha government's industry-friendly initiatives, I invite all investors, policymakers, startups, MSMEs, and related enterprises to collaborate and capitalise on the growth prospects in Odisha," Swain said.

Platform for Future Growth

The 25th CII 'Enterprise Odisha' is expected to serve as a platform for stakeholders to explore new partnerships, showcase innovations, and discuss strategies to boost the state's industrial and economic landscape.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)