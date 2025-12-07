North Goa Club Fire: Survivors Recall Chaos, Explosions And Dead-End Kitchen Trap

A weekend meant for music, dancing and celebration in North Goa turned into a nightmare after a massive fire ripped through a jam-packed nightclub in Arpora on Saturday night, killing at least 25 people and injuring several others. What began as a regular party evening quickly descended into chaos after what witnesses described as a "massive explosion" triggered a fast-spreading blaze.

Local authorities have since confirmed that the club did not have valid permissions, raising serious questions about oversight and regulatory lapses in one of Goa's busiest nightlife zones.

'We Got Lucky... Our Cab Was Late'

Several tourists who were meant to be at the nightclub that night said they narrowly escaped the tragedy.

Avanish, a visitor from Delhi, said they had plans to dine at the club. "Actually, we got lucky because our cab driver was late, or else we would be here," he recalled, still shaken.

Nikhnesh, also from Delhi, said they had just reached their hostel nearby when they saw billows of smoke. "We were planning to come and party here last night... When we returned, we saw plumes of smoke."

A security guard at a neighbouring restaurant remembered a loud blast: "We heard a massive explosion. Later we learnt it was caused by a cylinder blast."

Dance Floor Panic: 100–150 People Caught in the Chaos

Witnesses estimate that between 100 and 150 people were dancing inside the club when the fire erupted. As flames spread across the structure, panic set in. Many people raced downstairs toward what they believed was an exit but it led directly into the kitchen.

It was a dead end.

Inside, staff members and partygoers were trapped together as thick smoke filled the space. Officials later confirmed that most victims were kitchen workers, and the dead included three women and several tourists.

'The Entire Structure Was Up in Flames'

Sanjay Kumar Gupta, a security guard posted at the venue, said the fire broke out between 11 pm and midnight. "There was suddenly a fire... I was at the gate. A DJ and dancer were going to perform, and it was about to get crowded."

Fatima Shaikh, a tourist from Hyderabad, said the venue was overflowing with people for the weekend rush. "There was sudden commotion as the flames began rising... We rushed out only to see the entire structure up in flames."

Palm-leaf décor, often used for temporary interiors, caught fire instantly and accelerated the blaze.

Poor Access Slowed Rescue; Suffocation Caused Most Deaths

The club's precarious location, built along the Arpora backwaters and accessible only via narrow lanes, severely hampered firefighting efforts.

Fire tenders were forced to park nearly 400 metres away, drastically slowing operations.

A senior Fire and Emergency Services officer said the lack of access "made controlling the blaze extremely challenging."

Most deaths, officials said, occurred due to suffocation.

No Permissions, No Fire Safety Compliance

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who visited the spot, said the nightclub had been operating without complying with fire safety norms.

"The nightclub had not followed fire safety rules. Strict action will be taken against the management and officials who allowed it to run," he said.

Arpora–Nagoa panchayat sarpanch Roshan Redkar confirmed that the club was owned by Saurav Luthra, who was entangled in a dispute with his partner.

"We inspected the premises earlier and found they had no permission to construct the club. A demolition notice was issued, but a stay was granted later," Redkar said.

Calangute MLA Michael Lobo announced that all nightclubs in the area will undergo fire safety audits starting Monday. Clubs lacking valid permissions will have their licences cancelled.