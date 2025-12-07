Goa Nightclub Fire: Shivakumar Saddened, Rahul Calls It 'Criminal'

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday condoled the loss of lives in the Arpora fire tragedy in Goa that claimed 25 lives and injured several.

In a post on X, the Deputy Chief Minister wrote, "Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the Goa nightclub fire. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their ones, and I pray for the swift recovery of those injured." Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the Goa nightclub fire. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones, and I pray for the swift recovery of those injured. - DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) December 7, 2025

Rahul Gandhi Calls for 'Thorough' Probe

Earlier today, Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi expressed condolences over the loss of 25 lives in the Arpora fire tragedy in Goa and called for a "thorough and transparent" probe in the matter.

The Lok Sabha LoP condemned the state government over the matter, calling it a "criminal failure" of safety and governance. In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "Deeply pained by the tragic fire in Arpora, Goa that claimed more than 20 lives. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured. This is not just an accident, it is a criminal failure of safety and governance. A thorough, transparent probe must fix accountability and ensure such preventable tragedies don't occur again."

25 Dead in Late-Night Blaze

At least 25 people lost their lives in the late-night blaze on Sunday, with four of them identified as tourists and fourteen others as staff members. The emergency teams rushed to the spot, and the injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, while authorities worked through the night to bring the situation under control.

Goa Govt Orders Probe; PM Announces Ex-Gratia

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased in the fire mishap in Arpora, Goa. The injured will be given Rs 50,000 from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant ordered a magisterial inquiry after 25 people were killed in a massive fire at a nightclub in North Goa's Arpora. The Chief Minister said that the club's managers and others have already been arrested in the case, and an arrest warrant has been issued against the club's owners.

"This is an unfortunate day. For the first time in Goa's tourism history, such a big incident of fire has occurred. Twenty-five people died. I reached the spot at 1.30-2 am, local MLA Michael Lobo accompanied me. All officers were also present there. Fire was doused within half an hour, but at the club where this happened, some people could rush out of it, but some others could not," Sawant said.

The CM said that it is to be seen whether the fire safety norms and building construction norms were followed. "An arrest warrant has been issued against the club owners. Managers and others have already been arrested. Whoever is found guilty will be put behind bars. PM Modi called me up this morning and asked for all details. He also asked for details on the injured. I briefed the PM in detail...Goa Government will take all steps to ensure that such an incident never happens in future," he said. (ANI)

