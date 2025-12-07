Smriti Mandhana BREAKS Silence After Weeks Of Speculation: 'Wedding Is Called Off, Would Like To End This Here'

Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana finally has broken her silence on wedding with Palash Muchhal. In an Instagram story, Mandhana released a statement and confirmed for the first time that the wedding has been called off and requested privacy for both families.

"Over the past few weeks there has been plenty of speculation around my life and I feel it is important for me to speak out at this time. I am a very private person and I would like to keep it that way but I need to clarify that the wedding is called off," Mandhana said.

"I would like to close this matter here and implore all of you to do the same. I request you to please respect the privacy of both families at this time and allow us the space to process and move on at our own pace," she added.

"I believe there is a higher purpose driving us all and for me that has always been representing my country at the highest level. I hope to continue to play and win trophies for India for as long as possible and that is where my focus will forever be. Thank you for all your support. It's time to move forward," she concluded.

Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal Wedding

Mandhana and Muchhal's wedding was expected to be a high-profile event, especially after India's win in the Women's World Cup. The celebrations came to an abrupt stop just before the wedding function after Mandhana's father reportedly fell ill.

Wild accusations and conspiracy theories took over the scene with Muchhal being accused of cheating. Muchhal's family denied the reports and slammed the people of spreading alleged lies against the music composer.

Mandhana and the India stars present at the wedding deleted all photos relating to the function and went into silence. On Sunday, December 7, Mandhana addressed the issue for the first time since the day the wedding functions were halted.