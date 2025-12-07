Smriti Mandhana Confirms Wedding Cancelled With Palash Muchhal, Says 'Time To Move Forward'
"I believe there is a higher purpose driving us all and for me that has always been representing my country at the highest level. I hope to continue to play and win trophies for India for as long as possible and that is where my focus will forever be.
Thank you for all your support. It's time to move forward," she added.
This is a developing story. It will be updated.
