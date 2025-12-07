Smriti Mandhana Confirms Wedding Cancelled With Palash Muchhal, Says 'Time To Move Forward'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Indian cricketer and vice-captain of the women's team, Smriti Mandhana, has broken her silence surrounding her wedding with music composer Palash Muchhal, saying that the wedding has been cancelled and requesting privacy. "Over the past few weeks there has been plenty of speculation around my life and I feel it is important for me to speak out at this time. I am a very private person and I would like to keep it that way but I need to clarify that the wedding is called off," Mandhana said.

"I believe there is a higher purpose driving us all and for me that has always been representing my country at the highest level. I hope to continue to play and win trophies for India for as long as possible and that is where my focus will forever be.

Thank you for all your support. It's time to move forward," she added.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.