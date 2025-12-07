Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Indigo Cancellations: After CEO Elbers, DGCA Issues Show-Cause To Airline's Accountable Manager, Seeks Reply In 24 Hours

2025-12-07 03:10:49
(MENAFN- Live Mint) DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) issues a show-cause notice to The Accountable Manager of IndiGo Airline.

"...You are directed to show cause within 24 hours of receipt of this notice as to why appropriate enforcement action should not be initiated against you under the relevant provisions of the Aircraft Rules and Civil Aviation Requirements for the violations. Failure to submit your reply within the stipulated period shall result in the matter being decided ex parte."

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)

Live Mint

