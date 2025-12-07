UN Urges Kabul To Lift Ban On Women Working In Afghanistan Offices

The United Nations has called on the Taliban to immediately lift restrictions preventing Afghanistan women from working in UN offices, warning that the ban has now lasted three months.

Susan Ferguson, the UN Special Representative for Women in Afghanistan, said on Saturday, December 6, that for the past 91 days, female staff have been barred from UN offices and forced to continue their work from home.

Ferguson emphasized that the longer these restrictions persist, the more critical, life-saving services are disrupted. She stressed that women are essential for UN operations in Afghanistan, enabling safe access to aid for women and girls.

The UN noted that these restrictions violate fundamental human rights principles and strongly condemned the Taliban's treatment of women, highlighting the urgent need for culturally sensitive aid delivered by female staff.

Lifting the ban would allow Afghanistan women employees and contractors to safely access offices and operational areas, ensuring humanitarian aid reaches those who need it most.

Previously, the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) reported that Taliban fighters had harassed and threatened female staff, creating additional risks and obstructing humanitarian operations.

Humanitarian groups warn that continuing restrictions undermine years of progress on women's rights in Afghanistan and impede delivery of essential services, including healthcare, education, and emergency aid.

The UN reiterated that women's presence is critical for equitable and effective aid distribution, urging the Taliban to guarantee safe, unrestricted access for female employees without delay.

