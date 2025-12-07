403
Israeli president rejects trump’s pressure to pardon Netanyahu
(MENAFN) Israel’s president pushed back Saturday against US President Donald Trump’s call to pardon Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in his ongoing corruption trial.
Speaking to reports, Isaac Herzog confirmed that his office had received a pardon request from Netanyahu and noted that it is undergoing review “through a process which goes through the Justice Ministry and my legal adviser and so on.”
“This is certainly an extraordinary request and above all when dealing with it I will consider what is the best interest of the Israeli people,” Herzog added.
Rejecting external pressure, Herzog emphasized that while he values the US president’s friendship and opinions, Israel’s institutions operate independently. “Israel, naturally, is a sovereign country and we fully respect the Israeli legal system and its requirements,” he said.
When asked about the consequences of denying the pardon, Herzog said that Israel’s relationship with the US and with Trump remains “warm,” cautioning against “doomsday analysis” and urging the matter to be seen in context.
Looking ahead to next year’s elections, Herzog stated that a central issue will be “how Israelis view the future of the relationship with the Palestinians.”
Israeli prosecutors resumed questioning Netanyahu on Wednesday regarding the corruption charges. This marked the second court hearing since Netanyahu submitted his pardon request on Sunday, a move that has deepened divisions among supporters and opponents.
Netanyahu has consistently denied wrongdoing, and Israeli law stipulates that the president can only grant a pardon once a defendant acknowledges guilt.
Separately, Netanyahu faces charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity. Reports indicate that the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for him and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in November 2024 over alleged atrocities in Gaza, where over 70,000 people, mostly women and children, have died since October 2023.
