403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Fourth season of “Souq Al Freej” launches tomorrow at Al Warqa Park 3 across three parks for the first time
(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 4 December 2025: The fourth season of Souq Al Freej, one of Dubai Municipality’s most prominent annual community and recreational initiatives, will launch tomorrow, Friday, 5 December, at Al Warqa Park 3. The initiative supports small business owners and productive families by providing free platforms to showcase and promote locally made products in an open, family-friendly environment.
Following its opening at Al Warqa Park 3 from 5 to 14 December, the market will move to Al Barsha Pond Park from 19 to 28 December, before concluding its season at Blossoms Park in Nad Al Sheba from 2 to 11 January 2026. The market will operate daily from 4:30 PM to 10:00 PM across all locations.
As a leading community platform, Souq Al Freej offers fully equipped commercial opportunities for Emirati entrepreneurs and small business owners, enabling participants to offer high-quality products at affordable prices while strengthening consumer confidence in homegrown businesses. The market features 40 commercial kiosks for participating vendors, in addition to two kiosks dedicated to residents’ home-based projects and 10 kiosks allocated for food and beverage concepts.
The initiative also provides an integrated recreational environment within Dubai’s public parks, fostering social interaction and community engagement throughout the winter season. The market aligns with Dubai Municipality’s ongoing efforts to enhance the city’s attractiveness and overall quality of life through vibrant and accessible public spaces.
Shopping and entertainment experiences
Alongside its retail offering, Souq Al Freej presents a diverse programme of family-friendly activities, entertainment shows, cultural and artistic performances, and interactive workshops tailored to families, youth, and children. Activities include live performances, hands-on workshops, a mosaic wall experience, an artificial intelligence generator zone, children’s play areas featuring safe racing games, and a wide selection of food and beverage kiosks, creating a holistic destination that blends shopping with leisure and entertainment.
Mohammed Abdulrahman Ahli, Acting Director of the Public Parks and Recreational Facilities Department at Dubai Municipality, said: “The fourth season of Souq Al Freej launches with a refreshed concept across three of Dubai’s most vibrant parks, known for their immersive environments and comprehensive facilities. The initiative continues to support local entrepreneurs and productive families by providing dedicated commercial platforms that enable direct engagement with customers and contribute to the sustainable growth of small businesses.”
He added: “Dubai Municipality remains committed to developing parks and public spaces as dynamic community hubs that go beyond entertainment to deliver integrated social, recreational, and commercial experiences that enhance wellbeing and quality of life.”
Dubai Municipality previously announced a significant expansion for the current season of Souq Al Freej, which is being hosted across three major parks for the first time. The expansion follows the strong turnout achieved during the previous season, which welcomed 282,000 visitors, reaffirming the market’s role as a distinctive community platform and a key destination within Dubai’s public park network.
Following its opening at Al Warqa Park 3 from 5 to 14 December, the market will move to Al Barsha Pond Park from 19 to 28 December, before concluding its season at Blossoms Park in Nad Al Sheba from 2 to 11 January 2026. The market will operate daily from 4:30 PM to 10:00 PM across all locations.
As a leading community platform, Souq Al Freej offers fully equipped commercial opportunities for Emirati entrepreneurs and small business owners, enabling participants to offer high-quality products at affordable prices while strengthening consumer confidence in homegrown businesses. The market features 40 commercial kiosks for participating vendors, in addition to two kiosks dedicated to residents’ home-based projects and 10 kiosks allocated for food and beverage concepts.
The initiative also provides an integrated recreational environment within Dubai’s public parks, fostering social interaction and community engagement throughout the winter season. The market aligns with Dubai Municipality’s ongoing efforts to enhance the city’s attractiveness and overall quality of life through vibrant and accessible public spaces.
Shopping and entertainment experiences
Alongside its retail offering, Souq Al Freej presents a diverse programme of family-friendly activities, entertainment shows, cultural and artistic performances, and interactive workshops tailored to families, youth, and children. Activities include live performances, hands-on workshops, a mosaic wall experience, an artificial intelligence generator zone, children’s play areas featuring safe racing games, and a wide selection of food and beverage kiosks, creating a holistic destination that blends shopping with leisure and entertainment.
Mohammed Abdulrahman Ahli, Acting Director of the Public Parks and Recreational Facilities Department at Dubai Municipality, said: “The fourth season of Souq Al Freej launches with a refreshed concept across three of Dubai’s most vibrant parks, known for their immersive environments and comprehensive facilities. The initiative continues to support local entrepreneurs and productive families by providing dedicated commercial platforms that enable direct engagement with customers and contribute to the sustainable growth of small businesses.”
He added: “Dubai Municipality remains committed to developing parks and public spaces as dynamic community hubs that go beyond entertainment to deliver integrated social, recreational, and commercial experiences that enhance wellbeing and quality of life.”
Dubai Municipality previously announced a significant expansion for the current season of Souq Al Freej, which is being hosted across three major parks for the first time. The expansion follows the strong turnout achieved during the previous season, which welcomed 282,000 visitors, reaffirming the market’s role as a distinctive community platform and a key destination within Dubai’s public park network.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment