403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Egypt, Iran Fms Mull Over Tehran's Nuclear Program
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 7 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi tackled the Iranian nuclear program over the phone on Sunday.
During the phone conversation, the Egyptian minister underlined the significance of carrying on efforts to de-escalate tensions, build confidence, provide the atmosphere for diplomatic solutions and resume dialogue in a bid to reach a comprehensive nuclear agreement, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a press release.
Abdelatty, however, stressed that all parties' interests should be taken into consideration and that a nuclear agreement should contribute to achieving regional security and stability, according to the release.
The two ministers spoke highly of recent meetings and contacts between both sides, vowing to continue consultation and coordination between Egypt and Iran over issues and matters that concern both sides, and to promote bilateral cooperation to serve joint interests. (end)
ism
During the phone conversation, the Egyptian minister underlined the significance of carrying on efforts to de-escalate tensions, build confidence, provide the atmosphere for diplomatic solutions and resume dialogue in a bid to reach a comprehensive nuclear agreement, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a press release.
Abdelatty, however, stressed that all parties' interests should be taken into consideration and that a nuclear agreement should contribute to achieving regional security and stability, according to the release.
The two ministers spoke highly of recent meetings and contacts between both sides, vowing to continue consultation and coordination between Egypt and Iran over issues and matters that concern both sides, and to promote bilateral cooperation to serve joint interests. (end)
ism
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment