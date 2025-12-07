403
Russia Launches Fresh Missile, Drone Attacks Across Ukraine
(MENAFN) Russia carried out a new series of missile and drone assaults on Ukraine on Saturday morning, resulting in electricity outages in multiple areas and interrupting railway operations, according to local media outlets and officials.
The Russian Defense Ministry has not yet issued a statement regarding the attacks.
Nikolay Kalashnik, head of the Kiev regional administration, reported that three individuals were wounded in various settlements during what he termed a “massive” strike.
Ukraine’s national railway company, Ukrzaliznytsya, stated that it redirected train routes following an assault on rail infrastructure in Fastov, roughly 70 kilometers southwest of the capital.
In the village of Novye Petrovtsi, located north of Kiev, officials confirmed that a 5,500-square-meter warehouse caught fire after debris from a downed drone fell onto the building.
In Chernigov, a city close to the Russian border, authorities said critical infrastructure was targeted, though no additional details were provided.
A Ukrainian news outlet reported that parts of Dnepr in central Ukraine experienced power outages, with blackouts also affecting the Kiev Region.
Additional media accounts noted electricity interruptions in Lviv, while social media circulated images showing thick black smoke over Lutsk, an industrial hub near the Polish border. In Lutsk, the mayor confirmed a blaze at a food supply warehouse.
The mayor of Zelenodolsk, a city near Krivoy Rog that hosts the Krivorozhskaya Thermal Power Plant, also reported ballistic missile attacks, though he did not specify the level of damage sustained.
