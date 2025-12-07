Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Another Match To Be Held In The Azerbaijan Premier League

2025-12-07 03:05:51
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Today, another match of the XIV round will be held in the Italian Misli Premier League in football.

Azernews reports that in the only match of the day, “Karvan-Yevlax” will host“Shamakhi” at home. The match will start at 14:00.

Currently, the Shamakhi representative is in 9th place with 14 points, while the Yevlax club is in the last - 12th place with 5 points.

It should be noted that in the opening match of the XIV round, “Qarabag” drew 1:1 with“Zira” away. The other matches of the round will be held on December 8-9.

