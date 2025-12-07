Russian Troops Attack Nikopol District With Drones At Night

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by Vladyslav Haivanenko, acting Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“Enemy FPV drones attacked settlements in the Nikopol district. There was loud noise in the district center and in the communities of Pokrovske, Marganets, and Myrove,” Haivanenko wrote.

A private house, a passenger car, and a power line were damaged.

There were no casualties.

As reported by Ukrinform, on December 6, the Russian army attacked the Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih districts of Dnipropetrovsk region with FPV drones and large-calibre artille ry.

Illustrative photo