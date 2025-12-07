Russian Troops Attack Nikopol District With Drones At Night
“Enemy FPV drones attacked settlements in the Nikopol district. There was loud noise in the district center and in the communities of Pokrovske, Marganets, and Myrove,” Haivanenko wrote.
A private house, a passenger car, and a power line were damaged.
There were no casualties.Read also: U.S. and Ukraine aim for realistic and acceptable solutions in negotiations – Stefanishyna
As reported by Ukrinform, on December 6, the Russian army attacked the Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih districts of Dnipropetrovsk region with FPV drones and large-calibre artille ry.
Illustrative photo
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment