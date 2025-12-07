Air Defense Forces Destroy 175 Russian Drones And Four Missiles

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Air Force Command reported this on its Facebook page.

On the night of December 7 (from 6 p.m. on December 6), the enemy launched a combined strike on critical infrastructure in Ukraine using UCAVs, air- and land-based missiles.

In total, the Air Force's radio-technical troops detected and tracked 246 air attack vehicles. These included 5 ballistic missiles and 241 UAVs of various types. There were:

241 Shahed-type UCAVs, Gerbera (other types of drones) from the directions of Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russian Federation, Chauda – temporarily occupied Crimea (about 150 of them – Shahed);



3 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles (launch areas: Tambov region, Russian Federation); 2 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles (launch areas: Kursk region, Russian Federation).

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 9:00 a.m., Air Defense Forces shot down or suppressed 179 air targets:



175 enemy Shahed and Gerbera UAVs (other types of drones);

2 Kh-47M2“Kinzhal” aeroballistic missiles; 2 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles.

Sixty-five UCAVs were recorded hitting 14 locations.

As reported by Ukrinform, a massive combined strike by Russian forces in Kremenchuk, Poltava region, resulted in interruptions to the supply of electricity, heat, and water.

Illustrative photo: Ukrainian Air Force