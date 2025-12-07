Air Defense Forces Destroy 175 Russian Drones And Four Missiles
On the night of December 7 (from 6 p.m. on December 6), the enemy launched a combined strike on critical infrastructure in Ukraine using UCAVs, air- and land-based missiles.
In total, the Air Force's radio-technical troops detected and tracked 246 air attack vehicles. These included 5 ballistic missiles and 241 UAVs of various types. There were:
241 Shahed-type UCAVs, Gerbera (other types of drones) from the directions of Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russian Federation, Chauda – temporarily occupied Crimea (about 150 of them – Shahed);
-
3 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles (launch areas: Tambov region, Russian Federation);
2 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles (launch areas: Kursk region, Russian Federation).
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
According to preliminary data, as of 9:00 a.m., Air Defense Forces shot down or suppressed 179 air targets:
-
175 enemy Shahed and Gerbera UAVs (other types of drones);
2 Kh-47M2“Kinzhal” aeroballistic missiles;
2 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles.
Sixty-five UCAVs were recorded hitting 14 locations.Read also: Ukrenergo: electricity situation may take weeks to improve
As reported by Ukrinform, a massive combined strike by Russian forces in Kremenchuk, Poltava region, resulted in interruptions to the supply of electricity, heat, and water.
Illustrative photo: Ukrainian Air Force
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment