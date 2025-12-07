NHRC Chairperson Meets UN Officials, Diplomats

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Chairperson of the National Human Rights Committee (NHRC), H E Maryam bint Abdullah Al Attiyah met separately yesterday with Special Representative of the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict, H E Vanessa Frazier.

Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan, H E Richard Bennett; and Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the State of Qatar, H E Dr. Ali Salehabadi.

During her meeting with H E Vanessa Frazier, Al Attiyah discussed the NHRC's role and priorities, particularly protecting the rights of the child and empowering vulnerable groups.

She also presented the NHRC's mandate in accordance with the Paris Principles and its independence.

He noted that the NHRC places children's rights, especially the rights of children with disabilities, at the top of its priorities, as they are among the groups most in need of support and protection.

Adding that the State of Qatar has taken an important step by passing the Law on Persons with Disabilities, which promotes this group's empowerment and full participation in society.

Al Attiyah praised Qatar's support for the United Nations' efforts in protecting children affected by conflicts and addressed the current challenges related to violations of children's rights in conflict zones, including deprivation of education, violence, and psychological trauma.

The meeting reviewed avenues of bilateral cooperation, including organising joint workshops or seminars on protecting children in conflicts, holding an exchange of expertise among national and UN specialists in monitoring and documentation, participating in specialised training programmes for national stakeholders in Qatar, and the possibility of hosting advanced events or meetings in Doha related to children and armed conflict.

The meeting between Al Attiyah and Richard Bennett, on the other hand, addressed several topics related to human right efforts in Afghanistan, In addition to discussing the NHRC's work and its role nationally and internationally.

Al Attiyah touched on the Special Rapporteur's most prominent reports and initiatives regarding the human rights situation in Afghanistan, especially those concerning the rights of women and girls, including education, work, and freedom of movement, as well as the protection of minorities and the freedom of the press.