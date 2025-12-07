Al Faleh Educational Holding Concludes Annual Ordinary General Assembly Extraordinary Assembly On Dec 11

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Faleh Educational Holding successfully convened its Annual Ordinary General Assembly on Thursday, December 04, 2025, in the presence of the Company's Chairperson and Founder Dr. Sheikha Aisha bint Faleh Al Thani; Chief Executive Officer, Sheikha Anwar bint Nawaf Al Thani; and members of the Board of Directors.

The quorum for the Ordinary General Assembly was achieved. However, the Extraordinary General Assembly did not reach the legal quorum and has therefore been postponed to December 11, 2025.

Dr. Sheikha Aisha welcomed all shareholders and expressed her appreciation for their continued trust and support before the meeting proceeded with the Ordinary Assembly agenda.

Resolutions of the Annual Ordinary General Assembly The Annual Ordinary General Assembly approved the following resolutions: The report of the Board of Directors of the Company's activities for the year ended 31 August 2025 and discussing the Company's future plans.

Discussion and approval of the External Auditors' Report for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2025.

Hearing and ratifying the Audited Financial Statements for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2025.

Discussing the auditors' report on the appropriateness and effectiveness of internal control systems implemented in the Company for the year ended August 31, 2025. Approval of the Board of Directors' recommendation to distribute dividends to the shareholders equivalent to QR0.0125 per share for the year ended August 31, 2025.

Addressing the shareholders, Dr. Sheikha Aisha Bint Faleh Al Thani expressed her appreciation to all participants and highlighted that the year 2025 represented an important milestone in the Company's continued growth. She noted that Al Faleh Educational Holding's strong and stable presence on the Main Market of the Qatar Stock Exchange reflects its advancement as a leading national model in private education and higher education.

Dr. Sheikha Aisha emphasized that the Company remains committed to providing high-quality educational environments that encourage leadership, innovation, and academic excellence across all its schools and higher education institution. She expressed her appreciation to the community for their ongoing commitment during the 2025/2026 academic year and reaffirmed the Company's dedication to enhancing learning environments across all stages of education.

Presenting the Company's performance for the fiscal year ending August 31, 2025, she highlighted the solid financial results, including: An improvement in Earnings per Share, reaching QR0.058 compared to QR0.052 the previous year.

A 13% increase in net profit, reaching QR14,026,553, reflecting stronger operational efficiency and the collective efforts of the Board, management, and teams across the Company.

Dr. Sheikha Aisha Bint Faleh Al Thani also announced the launch of several newly approved academic programmes in higher education, including: Bachelor's Degrees with Honours: LLB International Law and Comparative Law, Bachelor of Real Estate Management with Honours and MEng Computing Science (Cybersecurity). Postgraduate Programmes: MSc International Relations and MSc Artificial Intelligence