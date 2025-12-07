Minister Of State For International Cooperation Chairs High-Level Session On Justice And Humanity At The Doha Forum 2025
Doha, Qatar: The Minister of State for International Cooperation, HE Maryam bint Ali bin Naseer Al Misnad on Saturday chaired the high-level session title“Justice and Humanity in War: The Global Initiative for Humanitarian Law”, on the sidelines of the 23rd iteration of Doha Forum 2025.
Participating were Director General of International Committee of the Red Cross, ICRC, Pierre Krahenbuhl, alongside a host of ministers and officials.
Addressing the session, the Minister of State for International Cooperation underscored the importance of respecting international humanitarian law and operationalizing it, particularly in conflict and war zones.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment