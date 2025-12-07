Minister Of State For International Cooperation Chairs High-Level Session On Justice And Humanity At The Doha Forum 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Minister of State for International Cooperation, HE Maryam bint Ali bin Naseer Al Misnad on Saturday chaired the high-level session title“Justice and Humanity in War: The Global Initiative for Humanitarian Law”, on the sidelines of the 23rd iteration of Doha Forum 2025.

Participating were Director General of International Committee of the Red Cross, ICRC, Pierre Krahenbuhl, alongside a host of ministers and officials.

Addressing the session, the Minister of State for International Cooperation underscored the importance of respecting international humanitarian law and operationalizing it, particularly in conflict and war zones.