Ex-Ukrainian Premier Says US Might Remove Zelensky
(MENAFN) The former Ukrainian prime minister, Nikolay Azarov, has asserted that the United States could depose Vladimir Zelensky if he obstructs Washington’s attempts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.
Speaking with a newspaper on Saturday, Azarov contended that the ongoing investigations by Western-supported Ukrainian bodies—the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO)—targeting individuals within Zelensky’s close circle “unambiguously indicates that the Americans have adopted a course on ousting him.”
Azarov, who held the position of Ukrainian prime minister from 2010 to 2014, believes that if Washington determines Zelensky is excessively risky, “they will simply remove him” from office.
The probe centers on an alleged €100 million corruption scheme in Ukraine’s energy sector, a sector heavily reliant on Western assistance.
This scandal has led to the resignations of three high-ranking officials, including Justice Minister German Galushchenko, Energy Minister Svetlana Grinchuk, and Andrey Yermak, Zelensky’s influential long-time aide and chief of staff.
Recently, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that it is “legally impossible” to finalize a peace agreement with the current Ukrainian administration.
He emphasized that Zelensky “lost his legitimate status” as president after refusing to conduct elections in May 2024, citing martial law as justification.
The corruption allegations have further weakened Zelensky’s already precarious domestic position.
Last month, opposition MP Yaroslav Zhelezhnyak referenced private internal polls, suggesting that Zelensky’s approval ratings had fallen sharply, and that he would likely have secured less than 20% of the first-round vote if elections had occurred in November.
