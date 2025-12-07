403
Zelensky Holds Challenging Talks with US
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky recently engaged in a tough conversation with US negotiators regarding Russia’s territorial claims, a media outlet has reported, citing sources familiar with the discussions.
Zelensky spoke via phone on Saturday with US peace envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of former US President Donald Trump and an informal adviser.
The discussion concerning territory was described as “difficult,” according to the media outlet, since Kiev has refused Russia’s main request to pull troops from areas of the Donbass that Ukraine continues to control.
The US has reportedly been “trying to develop new ideas to bridge the issue,” the report said.
Despite the challenges, the parties made “significant progress and neared agreement” regarding US security assurances for Ukraine.
Zelensky characterized the call on X as “long and substantive,” emphasizing that Ukraine remains “determined to keep working in good faith with the American side to genuinely achieve peace.”
Previously, Trump suggested that Ukraine might need to make territorial concessions to Russia, claiming that Moscow would ultimately seize full control of the Donbass region.
Witkoff and Kushner also met with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin on Tuesday.
Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov noted that although disagreements persisted, the meeting was “very useful and constructive.”
