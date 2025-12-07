Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Israeli leader resists Trump’s call for pardon for Netanyahu

Israeli leader resists Trump’s call for pardon for Netanyahu


2025-12-07 02:51:37
(MENAFN) Israel’s president on Saturday resisted pressure from US President Donald Trump to grant a pardon to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amid his corruption trial, according to reports.

Isaac Herzog confirmed that his office had received a pardon request from Netanyahu, explaining that it is currently under review “through a process which goes through the Justice Ministry and my legal adviser and so on.” He emphasized the gravity of the request, adding, “This is certainly an extraordinary request and above all when dealing with it I will consider what is the best interest of the Israeli people.”

Herzog acknowledged Trump’s friendship and opinions but stressed the independence of Israeli institutions, saying, “Israel, naturally, is a sovereign country and we fully respect the Israeli legal system and its requirements.”

When asked about the implications of denying the pardon, Herzog reassured that the relationship between Israel and the US, including with Trump, remains “warm,” while urging that the matter be seen in perspective and cautioning against “doomsday analysis.”

Looking ahead to Israel’s elections next year, Herzog identified the main concern as “how Israelis view the future of the relationship with the Palestinians.”

Israeli prosecutors resumed questioning Netanyahu in court on Wednesday regarding the corruption charges, marking the second hearing since Netanyahu submitted his pardon request to Herzog on Sunday—a move that has deepened divisions between supporters and critics.

Netanyahu has consistently denied any wrongdoing, and under Israeli law, a presidential pardon can only be granted once a defendant admits guilt.

MENAFN07122025000045017281ID1110447470



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search