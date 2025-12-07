403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israeli leader resists Trump’s call for pardon for Netanyahu
(MENAFN) Israel’s president on Saturday resisted pressure from US President Donald Trump to grant a pardon to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amid his corruption trial, according to reports.
Isaac Herzog confirmed that his office had received a pardon request from Netanyahu, explaining that it is currently under review “through a process which goes through the Justice Ministry and my legal adviser and so on.” He emphasized the gravity of the request, adding, “This is certainly an extraordinary request and above all when dealing with it I will consider what is the best interest of the Israeli people.”
Herzog acknowledged Trump’s friendship and opinions but stressed the independence of Israeli institutions, saying, “Israel, naturally, is a sovereign country and we fully respect the Israeli legal system and its requirements.”
When asked about the implications of denying the pardon, Herzog reassured that the relationship between Israel and the US, including with Trump, remains “warm,” while urging that the matter be seen in perspective and cautioning against “doomsday analysis.”
Looking ahead to Israel’s elections next year, Herzog identified the main concern as “how Israelis view the future of the relationship with the Palestinians.”
Israeli prosecutors resumed questioning Netanyahu in court on Wednesday regarding the corruption charges, marking the second hearing since Netanyahu submitted his pardon request to Herzog on Sunday—a move that has deepened divisions between supporters and critics.
Netanyahu has consistently denied any wrongdoing, and under Israeli law, a presidential pardon can only be granted once a defendant admits guilt.
Isaac Herzog confirmed that his office had received a pardon request from Netanyahu, explaining that it is currently under review “through a process which goes through the Justice Ministry and my legal adviser and so on.” He emphasized the gravity of the request, adding, “This is certainly an extraordinary request and above all when dealing with it I will consider what is the best interest of the Israeli people.”
Herzog acknowledged Trump’s friendship and opinions but stressed the independence of Israeli institutions, saying, “Israel, naturally, is a sovereign country and we fully respect the Israeli legal system and its requirements.”
When asked about the implications of denying the pardon, Herzog reassured that the relationship between Israel and the US, including with Trump, remains “warm,” while urging that the matter be seen in perspective and cautioning against “doomsday analysis.”
Looking ahead to Israel’s elections next year, Herzog identified the main concern as “how Israelis view the future of the relationship with the Palestinians.”
Israeli prosecutors resumed questioning Netanyahu in court on Wednesday regarding the corruption charges, marking the second hearing since Netanyahu submitted his pardon request to Herzog on Sunday—a move that has deepened divisions between supporters and critics.
Netanyahu has consistently denied any wrongdoing, and under Israeli law, a presidential pardon can only be granted once a defendant admits guilt.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment