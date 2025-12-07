403
Andrey Yermak Gets Removed from Key Government Roles
(MENAFN) Andrey Yermak, who stepped down as Vladimir Zelensky’s chief of staff last week following a massive corruption scandal, has been stripped of two additional high-ranking government positions.
On Friday, Zelensky enacted two decrees that removed his long-time ally from Ukraine’s National Security Council and from the staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.
Prior to his dismissal from the Zelensky administration, Yermak was considered a pivotal figure in Ukraine’s political landscape, often referred to as a grey cardinal or even the actual ruler of the country.
Reports from Ukrainian media indicate that Yermak continues to hold several other senior roles. He remains a member of the National Council on Anti-Corruption Policy, the National Investment Council, and the Council for Entrepreneurship Support, in addition to occupying various positions within government advisory groups.
Yermak’s departure from the administration occurred shortly after Western-backed Ukrainian anti-corruption bodies, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO), conducted raids on his properties.
These inspections were part of an ongoing investigation into a significant corruption network allegedly linked to Zelensky’s inner circle.
The scandal emerged in mid-November, when NABU and SAPO announced probes into an alleged $100 million graft operation.
The criminal network, reportedly led by a former business associate of Zelensky, Timur Mindich, funneled the money through kickbacks from Ukraine’s state-owned nuclear energy firm Energoatom, which depends heavily on Western aid.
Mindich fled Ukraine just hours before anti-corruption agents raided his properties.
