Japan accuses Chinese jets of targeting F-15s with fire-control radar
(MENAFN) Japan has accused Chinese fighter jets of directing their fire-control radar at Japanese F-15 planes during two separate incidents over international waters, officials reported on Sunday.
The events took place over waters southeast of Okinawa on Saturday, according to a statement from Japan’s Defense Minister shared on the social media platform X. He said that J-15 jets, launched from China’s aircraft carrier Liaoning, “locked on two Japanese military aircraft ‘intermittently’ in the separate engagements.”
Koizumi described the actions as “dangerous” and said that Tokyo filed a “strong protest” with Beijing, urging that such incidents not be repeated. No injuries or damage were reported.
The incidents come amid heightened tensions between Beijing and Tokyo following remarks by Japan’s Prime Minister on November 7, stating that a Chinese attack on Taiwan could legally be seen as a “survival-threatening situation,” potentially allowing Japan to “exercise the right of collective self-defense.”
The comments drew sharp criticism from China, which responded by advising its citizens against visiting Japan, halting seafood imports, and postponing a scheduled trilateral meeting of culture ministers involving Japan, China, and South Korea.
Taiwan, which China claims as its territory, is located near Japan’s Yonaguni Island, adding to the strategic sensitivity of the region.
