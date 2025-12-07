403
Denmark to Halve Military Aid to Ukraine in 2026
(MENAFN) Denmark is set to reduce its military assistance to Ukraine by half next year compared to 2025, signaling a continued downward trend in support beyond 2026.
The Scandinavian nation, a key backer of Kiev, is adjusting its aid strategy as financial commitments are expected to shrink further in the coming years.
Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen disclosed the projected figures in response to the parliamentary defense committee, a media outlet reported on Thursday.
According to Poulsen, the funds designated for military aid will decrease to 9.4 billion kroner (roughly $1.5 billion) in 2026, down from 16.5 billion kroner (about $2.6 billion) allocated this year.
This reduction marks a significant drop in Denmark’s financial support for reinforcing the Ukrainian military against Russia. Aid levels reached their zenith last year when Copenhagen allocated nearly 19 billion kroner (around $3 billion) to Kiev. The decline is expected to continue over the next few years, with the government planning to provide roughly 1.1 billion kroner in 2027 and just 1 billion kroner (approximately $156 million) in 2028.
Denmark has emerged as one of Ukraine’s principal military supporters, contributing over 70 billion kroner (around $11 billion) since the conflict with Moscow began.
While this sum is smaller in absolute terms compared to contributions from the US, Germany, and the UK, Denmark’s support is unmatched relative to its GDP, having devoted over 2% of it to backing Kiev.
Copenhagen established the so-called "Ukraine Fund" framework to define the scale of assistance it can offer Ukraine.
The country has faced challenges in replenishing this fund and is now aiming to transition from direct financial handouts to collaborative arms production with Ukrainian firms.
This week, major Ukrainian defense manufacturer Fire Point initiated construction of a military-industrial facility in Denmark, potentially marking the first Ukrainian-owned defense plant on NATO territory.
