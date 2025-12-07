403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UN Security Council expresses support for Lebanon’s sovereignty
(MENAFN) UN Security Council President Samuel Zbogar on Saturday urged all parties in Lebanon to fully uphold the ceasefire agreement signed on Nov. 27, 2024, while reaffirming support for the country’s sovereignty and territorial unity, according to reports.
Speaking at a press conference following a Security Council delegation’s visit to Beirut, Zbogar noted that members met with Lebanese officials and toured the Blue Line, the border established after Israel’s withdrawal from Lebanon in 2000. He emphasized that the council continues to hold regular consultations on Lebanon and the surrounding region to maintain stability.
“We came to Beirut at a pivotal time for the implementation of ... the cessation of hostilities agreement of November of last year,” Zbogar said, highlighting the importance of the ceasefire.
Amid rising tensions, Israel’s public broadcaster reported that the country “is preparing for a military escalation” in response to what it described as the “growing capabilities of Hezbollah.”
Zbogar reaffirmed the council’s support, stating, “We reaffirm the council's support for Lebanon's territorial integrity, sovereignty and political independence.” He also stressed the importance of peacekeeper safety, asserting that “the safety of peacekeepers must be respected and that they must never be targeted,” and supported the Lebanese government’s decision to maintain “the state's monopoly of arms.”
The UN official’s remarks echoed the principles established in UN Security Council Resolution 1701, adopted on Aug. 11, 2006, which called for a full cessation of hostilities following the 33-day conflict between Hezbollah and Israel.
Speaking at a press conference following a Security Council delegation’s visit to Beirut, Zbogar noted that members met with Lebanese officials and toured the Blue Line, the border established after Israel’s withdrawal from Lebanon in 2000. He emphasized that the council continues to hold regular consultations on Lebanon and the surrounding region to maintain stability.
“We came to Beirut at a pivotal time for the implementation of ... the cessation of hostilities agreement of November of last year,” Zbogar said, highlighting the importance of the ceasefire.
Amid rising tensions, Israel’s public broadcaster reported that the country “is preparing for a military escalation” in response to what it described as the “growing capabilities of Hezbollah.”
Zbogar reaffirmed the council’s support, stating, “We reaffirm the council's support for Lebanon's territorial integrity, sovereignty and political independence.” He also stressed the importance of peacekeeper safety, asserting that “the safety of peacekeepers must be respected and that they must never be targeted,” and supported the Lebanese government’s decision to maintain “the state's monopoly of arms.”
The UN official’s remarks echoed the principles established in UN Security Council Resolution 1701, adopted on Aug. 11, 2006, which called for a full cessation of hostilities following the 33-day conflict between Hezbollah and Israel.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment