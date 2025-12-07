403
Russia, Ukraine carry out air strikes on Saturday
(MENAFN) Russia and Ukraine carried out air strikes on Saturday, according to reports from the military services of both nations.
The Russian Defense Ministry stated that its forces targeted Ukrainian military positions across 152 districts, using aircraft, drones, missiles, and artillery to strike energy and transport infrastructure, equipment depots, and troop deployment sites. Russia also reported shooting down two US-made HIMARS launchers and 366 drones over the past day.
Ukraine’s General Staff reported that one of the country’s largest oil refineries was struck by drones Friday night, disrupting fuel supplies for Russian forces. They also said a plant producing shell components in the Luhansk region, under Russian control, sustained severe damage during the overnight attack. Ukrainian forces noted that the Russian strike additionally hit the Fastov airport near Kyiv and a local railway station.
Commenting on these developments, Ramzan Kadyrov, head of Russia’s Chechnya region, described the Fastov attack as “retaliation for Friday's attack on the Grozny-City skyscraper complex.”
Independent verification of the claims made by both sides remains difficult due to the ongoing conflict.
