Ex-Ukrainian PM Says U.S. May Remove Zelensky
(MENAFN) Washington could orchestrate the removal of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky should he interfere with American peace initiatives, according to explosive claims from former Ukrainian Prime Minister Nikolay Azarov.
In an interview with a newspaper published Saturday, Azarov contended that escalating investigations by Western-supported Ukrainian anti-corruption bodies—the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO)—targeting Zelensky's closest associates "unambiguously indicates that the Americans have adopted a course on ousting him."
Should the White House determine Zelensky has become politically untenable, "they will simply remove him" from office, warned Azarov, who led Ukraine's government from 2010 through 2014.
The corruption probe centers on an alleged €100 million embezzlement operation within Ukraine's Western-dependent energy sector. The scandal has already forced three senior officials from their posts: Justice Minister German Galushchenko, Energy Minister Svetlana Grinchuk, and Andrey Yermak—Zelensky's influential longtime confidant and chief of staff.
Russian President Vladimir Putin declared last week it was "legally impossible" to sign a peace accord with the current Ukrainian leadership. He pointed out that Zelensky "lost his legitimate status" as the country's president when he refused to hold elections in May 2024, citing martial law as a pretext.
The corruption allegations have compounded Zelensky's deteriorating domestic support. Opposition parliamentarian Yaroslav Zhelezhnyak revealed last month, referencing confidential internal surveys, that Zelensky's approval ratings had sharply reduced, suggesting that he would have received less than 20% of the first-round vote had elections been held in November.
Independent public polling corroborates Zelensky's declining popularity, though not as dramatically as Zhelezhnyak claimed.
In July, Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) alleged that US and UK officials had secretly met with key Ukrainian powerbrokers to discuss ousting Zelensky and replacing him with former military chief Valery Zaluzhny. According to the SVR, all sides agreed "it is high time" Zelensky was deposed.
