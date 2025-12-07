Al-Ahli Hospital Hosts RCOG's First Conference In Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG) hosted the 1st Conference of the Qatar Representative Committee in Doha - a distinguished platform for advancing women's health, sharing knowledge, and shaping the future of obstetrics and gynaecology in Qatar.

Hosted by Al-Ahli Hospital, the two-day event from December 5–6, 2025 brought together leading clinicians, specialists, and healthcare professionals to advance women's health through expert discussions, knowledge exchange, and professional networking.

The conference features a comprehensive programme covering key developments and emerging topics in obstetrics, gynaecology and women health, offering participants an opportunity to enhance clinical practice and improve patient outcomes.RCOG President Prof. Ranee Thakar and Deputy CEO and Director of Projects at Al-Ahli Hospital Jamal Hammad honouring Dr. Zeenat Rizvi.

Pics: Salim Matramkot

The event also honoured Dr. Zeenat Rizvi, a Member of the RCOG and an Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Al-Ahli Hospital, in recognition of her services.

The Peninsula spoke to the conference organisers and senior officials at Al-Ahli Hospital and RCOG.

RCOG President Prof. Ranee Thakar said the inaugural Qatar meeting reflects RCOG's global mission to advance women's health beyond the UK.

“This conference is about women's health, and we're absolutely delighted that this is the first meeting we have had,” she said.“We have a very good relationship as a college based in London, but we consider ourselves a global college. We have 50% of our members outside the UK, so it's really important that we have meetings like this in other parts of the world.”

Speaking about the importance of regional relevance in healthcare discussions, she added,“Different parts of the world have different problems in women's health. What we need to do is talk about the things that are really relevant to this country. Defining the major health issues here and finding solutions is essential. I'm very against just admiring the problem but I would like to find solutions.”

Professor Thakar said her own contribution to the conference includes a lecture on pelvic floor disorders, an area she described as“very neglected, especially in the Middle East and globally as well.”

Al-Ahli Hospital, the host of the conference, sees the event as part of its long-term investment in advancing healthcare education and services in Qatar.

Deputy CEO and Director of Projects at Al-Ahli Hospital, Jamal Hammad said the hospital is proud to support such a significant scientific gathering.

“Al-Ahli Hospital is committed to excellence in health care services,” he said.“This conference is the very first of its type for the Royal College of Obstetrics and Gynaecology here in Qatar, and it is hosted by Al-Ahli Hospital as a testament to our dedication and commitment in enhancing women's health care in Qatar and the region.”Deputy CEO and Director of Projects at Al-Ahli Hospital, Jamal Hammad

Hammad added that such events bring invaluable momentum,“Bringing speakers, researchers, clinicians creates a vibrant community that focuses on enhancing women's health care. It helps us in attracting doctors and even in attracting business. We encourage all private providers to follow suit because this complements the services done by Hamad Medical Corporation and public hospitals.”

The two day conference was a 13.50 CPD accredited event.

Conference Chair and Senior Consultant Obstetrician/Gynaecologist and RCOG Representative in Qatar, Dr. Osman Ortashi highlighted the significance of hosting the event in Doha.

“This is one of the landmark and milestone conferences in Qatar,” he said adding that the conference plays a critical role in strengthening international collaboration.“This conference will help exchange knowledge and best clinical practice between the United Kingdom and Qatar. We have top presenters from the UK, including the President of RCOG, delivering very up-to-date knowledge and evidence-based medicine.”

The event, he noted, includes five sessions over two days, featuring more than 20 speakers and over 150 delegates from both public and private sectors, including nurses and midwives.

RCOG Chief Executive Officer Kate Lancaster emphasised Qatar's appeal as a hub for international medical events.

“Qatar is a wonderful country within the Middle East, and we are delighted to be here,” she said.“Qatar is uniquely placed in that it's so well connected, and there is a real focus here on improving the health of women and girls.”

She added that RCOG has recently held similar meetings across the region.“We've recently held meetings in Jordan and Oman, and we're very active within the Middle East and the Gulf more generally.”

Lancaster said the conference aims to ensure healthcare professionals leave energised with new insights.“I expect the delegates to go away with new knowledge and enthusiasm for going back to their hospitals to deliver the best services for their patients.”