Violations Against Journalists in Palestinian Territories Intensify
(MENAFN) In November, Israeli forces and illegal settlers were responsible for 57 incidents of violations and attacks against journalists in the occupied West Bank and Gaza, according to the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate (PJS).
The syndicate emphasized that these incidents indicate a "continued systematic escalation aimed at preventing media crews from carrying out their professional duties."
A monthly briefing from the syndicate's Committee on Press Freedoms described the violations as "dangerous patterns directly targeting journalistic work and endangering journalists' lives."
The report highlighted that two journalists in Tulkarem and Gaza suffered injuries from live bullets and plastic projectiles while covering events on the ground.
Illegal Israeli settlers were identified as major perpetrators of violent attacks across multiple West Bank locations.
They carried out 22 assaults on journalists, including blocking coverage, chasing reporters, striking them with sticks, throwing stones, and brandishing weapons.
Additionally, the report recorded 16 instances of detention or obstruction of journalistic activities, six cases of direct physical attacks, four incidents involving confiscation of equipment or forced deletion of materials, and two situations where weapons were aimed at journalists.
Other incidents included the destruction or seizure of vehicles on two occasions, as well as one journalist’s arrest, a home raid, and a court appearance.
Mohammed al-Lahham, head of the Press Freedoms Committee at the PJS, stated that the statistics "reflect a clear policy aimed at silencing Palestinian journalists."
Mohammed al-Lahham, head of the Press Freedoms Committee at the PJS, stated that the statistics "reflect a clear policy aimed at silencing Palestinian journalists."
