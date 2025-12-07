Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
7-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes US State Of Alaska

7-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes US State Of Alaska


2025-12-07 02:06:18
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) An earthquake measuring 7.0 on the Richter scale struck the US state of Alaska epicenter was located in a sparsely populated, mountainous region near the border with Canada's Yukon territory, the US Geological Survey (USGS) reported earthquake struck at 8:41 PM GMT on Saturday, at a depth of 10 km, approximately 96 km northeast of Yakutat and about 370 km northwest of Juneau, the state capital. Residents in Juneau and Whitehorse, the capital of Yukon territory, felt the tremor USGS also reported two aftershocks measuring 5.6 and 5.3 on the Richter scale, which occurred minutes after the main quake authorities in the US and Canada, including the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the fire department, confirmed that no injuries or property damage were reported National Tsunami Warning Center also announced that the earthquake did not pose a tsunami threat, despite its proximity to the Pacific coast.

Alaska Earthquake

MENAFN07122025000067011011ID1110447422



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search