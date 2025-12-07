403
7-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes US State Of Alaska
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) An earthquake measuring 7.0 on the Richter scale struck the US state of Alaska epicenter was located in a sparsely populated, mountainous region near the border with Canada's Yukon territory, the US Geological Survey (USGS) reported earthquake struck at 8:41 PM GMT on Saturday, at a depth of 10 km, approximately 96 km northeast of Yakutat and about 370 km northwest of Juneau, the state capital. Residents in Juneau and Whitehorse, the capital of Yukon territory, felt the tremor USGS also reported two aftershocks measuring 5.6 and 5.3 on the Richter scale, which occurred minutes after the main quake authorities in the US and Canada, including the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the fire department, confirmed that no injuries or property damage were reported National Tsunami Warning Center also announced that the earthquake did not pose a tsunami threat, despite its proximity to the Pacific coast.Alaska Earthquake
