9 Killed, 7 Injured In Collision Northern China
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Nine people were killed and seven others injured in a collision on a highway last night in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region of northwest China, according to local authorities News Agency reported that the accident occurred on a highway in the city of Usu, Tacheng Prefecture, when several vehicles collided, resulting in the deaths of nine people and injuries to seven others officials said the accident was caused by sudden heavy fog, accompanied by sub-zero temperatures, which made the road surface wet and icy, making it difficult for vehicles to control.China Collison
