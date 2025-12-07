Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ma'an Records The Highest Rainfall At 22.7 Mm

2025-12-07 02:05:52
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Dec. 7 (Petra) -- Ma'an recorded the highest rainfall during the latest weather episode, reaching 22.7 mm between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. Saturday.
Data from the Jordan Meteorological Department showed that Aqaba Port followed with 15.9 mm, closely trailed by Mafraq at 15.5 mm. Other notable totals included 13 mm in Qatraneh and 12.6 mm at Amman Airport.
Rainfall also measured 11.5 mm in Zarqa, 11 mm at Queen Alia International Airport, 10.8 mm in Shobak, and 10.1 mm at Aqaba Airport, while Al-Rabah recorded 10 mm.
The Meteorological Department emphasized that it continues to closely track the evolving weather conditions and urged the public to remain cautious, especially around valleys and flood-prone areas during periods of instability.

Jordan News Agency

