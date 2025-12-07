Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For December 7

2025-12-07 02:05:30
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of December 7, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 43 currencies went up, while 2 currencies fell compared to December 6.

The official rate for $1 is 650,652 rials, while one euro is valued at 757,517 rials. On December 6, the euro was priced at 753,455 rials.

Currency

Rial on December 7

Rial on December 6

1 US dollar

USD

650,652

647,542

1 British pound

GBP

867,889

862,828

1 Swiss franc

CHF

808,822

804,354

1 Swedish króna

SEK

69,185

68,805

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

64,365

64,023

1 Danish krone

DKK

101,426

100,871

1 Indian rupee

INR

7,228

7,197

1 UAE Dirham

AED

177,169

176,322

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

2,120,858

2,108,846

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

231,870

230,968

100 Japanese yen

JPY

418,831

416,968

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

83,580

83,182

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,690,301

1,682,392

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

470,537

467,208

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

375,704

373,705

1 South African rand

ZAR

38,442

38,166

1 Turkish lira

TRY

15,290

15,233

1 Russian ruble

RUB

8,520

8,444

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

178,751

177,896

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

49,652

49,434

1 Syrian pound

SYP

59

59

1 Australian dollar

AUD

431,763

429,601

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

173,507

172,678

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,722,186

1,722,186

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

502,223

499,661

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

532,138

529,500

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

21,126

20,994

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

310

308

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

451,521

449,576

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

170,480

119,069

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

92,010

91,540

100 Thai baht

THB

2,040,422

2,030,875

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

158,231

157,516

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

441,731

439,582

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

917,704

913,317

1 euro

EUR

757,517

753,455

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

128,729

127,950

1 Georgian lari

GEL

241,111

240,030

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

39,060

38,789

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

9,857

9,880

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

226,708

225,610

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

382,392

380,907

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,103,686

1,097,530

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

70,916

70,590

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

185,537

185,165

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,558

2,576

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 854,458 rials and $1 costs 733,917 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 829,571 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 717,010 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.19-1.22 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.39-1.42 million rials.

Trend News Agency

