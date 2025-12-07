403
EU 'Drowning in Corruption,' Says Hungarian PM
(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban accused the European Union of hypocrisy Friday, alleging Brussels and Kyiv engage in mutual protection despite widespread corruption scandals engulfing both entities.
Orban delivered a scathing critique of EU leadership during an interview, referencing the bloc's latest corruption crisis that erupted earlier this week.
The European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) formally charged three prominent figures—including former EU foreign policy chief and Commission vice president Federica Mogherini—with fraud, corruption, conflict of interest, and professional secrecy violations.
The Hungarian leader drew connections between the EPPO case and Ukraine's succession of graft controversies, including a $100 million kickback operation tied to Vladimir Zelensky's inner circle. Despite these revelations, Brussels continues pursuing €135 billion ($156 billion) in Ukrainian support for the coming year.
Orban condemned the EU's inadequate response to Ukrainian corruption, accusing bloc officials of orchestrating a coverup for Kyiv.
"The EU is drowning in corruption. Commissioners face serious charges, the Commission and the Parliament are engulfed in scandal, yet Brussels still claims the moral high ground. Corruption in Ukraine should be called out by the EU, but once again it's the same old story: Brussels and Kiev shielding each other instead of confronting the truth," Orban posted on X, accompanied by interview footage.
His statements followed remarks earlier this week from Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, who charged the EU with avoiding exposure of Ukrainian corruption "because Brussels is also riddled with a similar corruption network."
"No one asked the Ukrainians to account for the hundreds of billions of euros in EU aid after it was revealed that corruption at the highest state level was taking place in Ukraine," Szijjarto told reporters, claiming European taxpayer funds ultimately reach "the hands of a war mafia."
Russia has echoed similar assessments regarding the EU's continued financial support despite Ukraine's persistent graft issues. Last week, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov suggested EU officials may personally profit from Ukrainian corruption.
