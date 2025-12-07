Russian Army Loses 1,080 Soldiers In War Against Ukraine In One Day
Russian invaders also lost 11,401 (+3) tanks, 23,688 (+0) armored combat vehicles, 34,907 (+33) artillery systems, 1,562 (+2) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,253 (+0) air defense systems, aircraft (431 (+0)), helicopters (347 (+0)), tactical-level UAVs (87,927 (+540)), cruise missiles (4,054 (+30)), ships/boats (28 (+0)), submarines - 1 (+0), vehicles and tankers - 69,135 (+98), special equipment - 4,015 (+0).
The data is being verified.Read also: War update: 167 combat engagements on frontline, heavy fighting in Pokrovsk sector
As reported by Ukrinform, as of 22:00 on December 6, there were 151 combat engagements between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Russian invaders on the front line.
Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment