MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Ukrinform.

Russian invaders also lost 11,401 (+3) tanks, 23,688 (+0) armored combat vehicles, 34,907 (+33) artillery systems, 1,562 (+2) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,253 (+0) air defense systems, aircraft (431 (+0)), helicopters (347 (+0)), tactical-level UAVs (87,927 (+540)), cruise missiles (4,054 (+30)), ships/boats (28 (+0)), submarines - 1 (+0), vehicles and tankers - 69,135 (+98), special equipment - 4,015 (+0).

The data is being verified.

War update: 167 combat engagements on frontline, heavy fighting in Pokrovsk sector

As reported by Ukrinform, as of 22:00 on December 6, there were 151 combat engagements between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Russian invaders on the front line.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine