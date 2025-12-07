Enemy Shells 29 Settlements In Kherson Region During Day, One Person Wounded
"Over the past day, Antonivka, Inzhenerne, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Yantarne, Bilozerka, Sofiivka, Dniprovske, Kizomys, Ivanivka, Mykilske, Novotiahynka, Poniativka, Beryslav, Novoraysk, Burhunka, Havrilivka, Zmiivka, Zolota Balka, Mylove, Olhivka, Sablukivka, Chervonyi Maiak, Shevchenkivka, Tomaryne, Novovorontsovka, Vesele, Kozatske, and the city of Kherson," Prokudin said.Read also: Strike on Kherson TPP: Russians fire about 100 shells
The Russian military struck critical and social infrastructure and residential areas of the region's settlements, damaging five high-rise buildings and five private houses.
The occupiers also destroyed a farm building, a gas pipeline, and private cars. One person was injured as a result of Russian aggression.
Yesterday, three people were evacuated from the liberated communities of the region.
Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service
