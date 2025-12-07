Enemy Shells 29 Settlements In Kherson Region During Day, One Person Wounded

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Alexander Prokudin, according to Ukrinform.

"Over the past day, Antonivka, Inzhenerne, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Yantarne, Bilozerka, Sofiivka, Dniprovske, Kizomys, Ivanivka, Mykilske, Novotiahynka, Poniativka, Beryslav, Novoraysk, Burhunka, Havrilivka, Zmiivka, Zolota Balka, Mylove, Olhivka, Sablukivka, Chervonyi Maiak, Shevchenkivka, Tomaryne, Novovorontsovka, Vesele, Kozatske, and the city of Kherson," Prokudin said.

The Russian military struck critical and social infrastructure and residential areas of the region's settlements, damaging five high-rise buildings and five private houses.

The occupiers also destroyed a farm building, a gas pipeline, and private cars. One person was injured as a result of Russian aggression.

Yesterday, three people were evacuated from the liberated communities of the region.

Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service