Iranian Foreign Minister To Visit Azerbaijan

2025-12-07 02:05:12
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Today, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will visit Azerbaijan.

According to Azernews, the Iranian minister, who will meet with Azerbaijani officials during the visit, will discuss the development of mutually beneficial cooperation.

The visit, which was carried out at the invitation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, is part of the ongoing regular consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the two countries at various levels.

