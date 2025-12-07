403
Trump Claims Sharp Drop in Drug Smuggling
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump stated on Saturday that the flow of illegal drugs entering the nation via maritime routes has decreased by 94% and revealed intentions to implement comparable operations on land.
"I'm trying to figure out who the other 6% is, because frankly, I think ... they got to be the bravest people," he remarked in Washington during the State Department Kennedy Center honors medal presentation dinner, referring to the small number still attempting to smuggle narcotics into the country.
Trump announced that a similar strategy would be launched on land, asserting: "We know every route, we know every house, we know where they live. We know everything about them."
Detractors argue that Trump frequently inflates or fabricates figures to enhance his public image.
He likened drug trafficking to "like a terrible war," claiming that 300,000 individuals lost their lives to illicit drugs last year, and pledged to prevent such losses from continuing.
Since September, the US has executed at least 22 strikes in both the Caribbean Sea and Eastern Pacific Ocean against vessels suspected of carrying narcotics, resulting in at least 87 deaths.
Members of Congress have raised doubts about the strikes’ efficacy and legality, noting that the administration has not provided proof that the boats contained drugs, and that those on board were killed without an opportunity to prove their innocence.
